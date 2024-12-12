HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVSE. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Level Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSE opened at $53.47 on Thursday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.