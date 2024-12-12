HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after acquiring an additional 256,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,503,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after acquiring an additional 781,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after buying an additional 77,083 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Entegris Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $109.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

