HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,406 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BXMT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

