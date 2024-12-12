HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 710 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Southern Copper by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.0 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $103.55 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

