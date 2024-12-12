HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,192 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BG opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

