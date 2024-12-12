Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,890 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 52.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 466,842 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

