HS Management Partners LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 211,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.42.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $231.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

