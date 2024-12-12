Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to “Strong-Buy”

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRV. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.70.

NYSE TRV opened at $245.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $181.03 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $9,798,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 264,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,747,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

