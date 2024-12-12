HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.32). 44,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 88,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.44).

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 289.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,500.00 and a beta of 0.76.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

