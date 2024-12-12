IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Piper Sandler

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of IAC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of IAC opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. IAC has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.73). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $938.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 98.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in IAC by 55.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

