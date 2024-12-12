IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,210. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,397. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frontier Group stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.25 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

