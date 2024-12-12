IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 905,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,129 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 94,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.