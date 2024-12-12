IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,425 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,634,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after buying an additional 78,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 935,005 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,086,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 796,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,560,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.