Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.32 and traded as high as $34.04. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 98 shares traded.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 37.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

