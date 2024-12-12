Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $39,497,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 64,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

