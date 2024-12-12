Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,796 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $967,295.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,287 shares of company stock worth $1,547,820. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

