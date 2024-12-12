Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in ING Groep by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ING. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

