Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 193,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.77.

NYSE:MLM opened at $560.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.92 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

