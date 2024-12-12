Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 135 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Illumina by 81.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

