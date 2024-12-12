Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 48 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $221.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $186.25 and a 12-month high of $224.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.72.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

