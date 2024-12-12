Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 19,205 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

