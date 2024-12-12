Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after buying an additional 33,388 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.14. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $126.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

