Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.31. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.23%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

