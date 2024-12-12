Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

