Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $360,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after buying an additional 84,477 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 15.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of VONV opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

