Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $120.82 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $111.32.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

