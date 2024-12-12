Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in STERIS by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total transaction of $365,532.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Stock Down 2.2 %

STERIS stock opened at $209.50 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.