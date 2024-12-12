Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Primerica by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 30,726.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,102,000 after acquiring an additional 678,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.6 %

PRI stock opened at $282.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.28 and its 200 day moving average is $260.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $307.91.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

