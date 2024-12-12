Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $123.38 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

