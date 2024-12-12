Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 516.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In other news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $853,316.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,690.90. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.30.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.25%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

