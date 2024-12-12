Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after buying an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $27,118,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after acquiring an additional 614,634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 554,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kize Capital LP acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $10,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.74 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.