Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $402,000 in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JHI opened at $14.34 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

John Hancock Investors Trust Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Investors Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

