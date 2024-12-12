Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.57.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $208.37 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $210.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $151,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,321.76. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total transaction of $152,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $28,551,961.44. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,503 shares of company stock worth $4,102,853. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

