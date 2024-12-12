Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $115.93 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.29.

