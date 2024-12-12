Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,351,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 360,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 563.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 56,373 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $198.94 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.93 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

