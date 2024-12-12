Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,924.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,231,860.87. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Ventas Trading Down 0.7 %

VTR opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of -354.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,058.82%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

