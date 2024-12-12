Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 97,100.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $627.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

