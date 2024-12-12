Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,793 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,694,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,917,000 after buying an additional 156,253 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

