Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,278 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,716 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

AAL opened at $17.58 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

