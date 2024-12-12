Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,386,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 163,040 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 241,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

