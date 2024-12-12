Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SMIN opened at $84.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

