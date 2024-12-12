Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,851 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of SARK stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $132.54.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

