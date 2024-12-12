Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.40.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.92.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $38,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,049 shares of company stock worth $2,807,851. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

