Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 3,622.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 382,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth $165,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Price Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

