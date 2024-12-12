Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 17,130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 448.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 39,171 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $668.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

