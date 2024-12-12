Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 205 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,540,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,470,000 after buying an additional 141,062 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,830,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,693,000 after buying an additional 185,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.30.

KEYS stock opened at $167.79 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock worth $4,603,201. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

