Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

BATS REGL opened at $85.79 on Thursday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

