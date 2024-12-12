Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 484 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $124.48 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average is $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

