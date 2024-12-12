Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 596 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,704,308. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $77.25 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.