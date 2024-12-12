Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 6,390 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 70,861 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,611,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 914,151 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 225,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,133.54. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 281.50 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.